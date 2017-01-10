ASUS ZenFone 3 receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

The ASUS ZenFone 3 which was unveiled in May last year and launched in India later on in August is receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 is offered in two different variants, one carries model number ZE520KL and the other carries ZE552KL. The former has 5.2-inch display whereas the latter comes with a 5.5-inch display. Both these devices were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

ASUS is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to both these devices. Needless to say, the Nougat update will bring with it features like Multi-Window, improved Doze Mode, Notification Controls and much more. There’s no change log available of this update at the time of writing this and the update is also reportedly being rolled out in Philippines only.

“The Android 7.0 Nougat is now available for Zenfone 3” is all ASUS said on its official Facebook page. What this means is that after ASUS is done rolling out the update in Philippines, it will start releasing the update for the ZenFone 3 in other countries as well.

Now that the roll out of Android Nougat has started for the ZenFone 3, we expect ASUS to release the update for ZenFone 3 Deluxe and ZenFone 3 Ultra soon.