Google has introduced new agentic capabilities in its AI Mode, enabling users in India to discover and book restaurant reservations through a more automated and conversational experience.

AI-Powered Restaurant Discovery & Booking

The updated AI Mode allows users to handle complex restaurant search and booking queries with multiple preferences.

Users can input details such as:

Party size

Date and time

Location

Preferred cuisine

The system then processes these inputs and identifies suitable options in real time.

The new agentic experience includes:

Searching across multiple reservation platforms

Checking real-time restaurant availability

Presenting a curated list of available options

Direct links to booking pages for quick reservations

The system leverages:

Live web browsing via Project Mariner

Integration with Search partners

Data from Google Knowledge Graph and Google Maps

Google is rolling out the feature in India with support from Zomato, Swiggy, and EazyDiner. These integrations enable seamless access to reservation data and booking flows.

Alongside AI Mode updates, Google continues to expand its Gemini capabilities in India. Recent developments include:

Search Live expansion to multiple Indian languages

Support for Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live audio and voice model

Enhanced shopping experience within AI Mode

The new AI Mode restaurant reservation feature is currently rolling out in India, with broader availability expected in phases.