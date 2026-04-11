TECNO has secured a position among the top three brands in India’s ₹25,000 – ₹30,000 smartphone segment, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The findings are based on the India Monthly Smartphone Tracker for February 2026, highlighting TECNO’s growing presence in the mid-premium market.

According to the report, TECNO recorded a 12.3% market share in the ₹25K – ₹30K segment. The brand has strengthened its position in a highly competitive mid-premium category. This marks a shift in TECNO’s strategy as it moves beyond entry-level and budget segments.

Industry insights suggest that TECNO’s rise is linked to:

Expansion into higher price segments

Alignment with current consumer preferences

Increased adoption of feature-rich smartphones

The company has been gradually repositioning itself to compete with established players in the mid-range space.

Role of TECNO POVA CURVE 2 5G

A key contributor to this growth is the TECNO POVA CURVE 2 5G, which is positioned within the ₹25K – ₹30K segment and features a curved display design along with support for 5G connectivity. The device reflects market demand for smartphones that combine modern design with performance-focused features.

Commenting on this endeavour, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobiles, said, “Breaking into the Top 3 in the ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 segment is a strong validation of the direction we have taken with TECNO in India. With POVA Curve 2 5G, we set out to bring a differentiated design led experience combined with powerful performance to young consumers who are ready to move up to the next level of smartphones.

At the same time, our entry into the Top 10 smartphone brands overall reflects the growing strength of TECNO’s portfolio across segments and the trust we are building with consumers across markets.

We see this as an important step in our premiumisation journey, and we remain committed to bringing innovations that truly matter to the next generation of users.”

TECNO’s entry into the top three highlights increasing competition in India’s mid-premium smartphone segment. The brand’s continued focus on design, features, and pricing strategy is expected to play a role in sustaining its growth in this category.