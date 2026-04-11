Qualcomm and Snap Inc. have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop future generations of Specs smart eyewear powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. The upcoming Snap Specs are expected to launch later this year, bringing standalone augmented reality (AR) capabilities with on-device AI processing.

Snapdragon XR Platform for AR Experiences

The new Specs eyewear will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR system-on-chip (SoC), designed for extended reality devices.

Enables low-power, high-performance computing

Supports edge AI processing directly on-device

Reduces reliance on cloud connectivity

Improves responsiveness and privacy

The hardware is built to deliver real-time, context-aware experiences.

Standalone See-Through Smart Glasses

The upcoming Specs are designed as standalone, see-through smart glasses, capable of overlaying digital elements onto the real world.

Displays digital visuals and audio overlays

Designed for hands-free interaction

Focus on immersive AR use cases

Focus on AI, Graphics & Multiuser Experiences

The partnership will focus on advancing several core capabilities:

On-device AI for contextual interactions

Advanced graphics rendering for AR content

Multiuser shared experiences

Improved performance efficiency

This agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Previous versions of Snap’s Spectacles have already used Snapdragon platforms, and this partnership aims to further align their hardware and software roadmaps.

The initiative also focuses on expanding the developer ecosystem:

Support for third-party developers and creators

Scalable platform for AR applications

Consistent product roadmap for long-term development

This approach is aimed at strengthening the ecosystem around Snap’s AR hardware.

The next-generation Snap Specs smart eyewear is expected to launch later in 2026, with more details anticipated closer to release.