Qualcomm and Snap Inc. have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop future generations of Specs smart eyewear powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. The upcoming Snap Specs are expected to launch later this year, bringing standalone augmented reality (AR) capabilities with on-device AI processing.
Snapdragon XR Platform for AR Experiences
The new Specs eyewear will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR system-on-chip (SoC), designed for extended reality devices.
- Enables low-power, high-performance computing
- Supports edge AI processing directly on-device
- Reduces reliance on cloud connectivity
- Improves responsiveness and privacy
The hardware is built to deliver real-time, context-aware experiences.
Standalone See-Through Smart Glasses
The upcoming Specs are designed as standalone, see-through smart glasses, capable of overlaying digital elements onto the real world.
- Displays digital visuals and audio overlays
- Designed for hands-free interaction
- Focus on immersive AR use cases
Focus on AI, Graphics & Multiuser Experiences
The partnership will focus on advancing several core capabilities:
- On-device AI for contextual interactions
- Advanced graphics rendering for AR content
- Multiuser shared experiences
- Improved performance efficiency
This agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Previous versions of Snap’s Spectacles have already used Snapdragon platforms, and this partnership aims to further align their hardware and software roadmaps.
The initiative also focuses on expanding the developer ecosystem:
- Support for third-party developers and creators
- Scalable platform for AR applications
- Consistent product roadmap for long-term development
This approach is aimed at strengthening the ecosystem around Snap’s AR hardware.
The next-generation Snap Specs smart eyewear is expected to launch later in 2026, with more details anticipated closer to release.