Google audiobooks are now available in India on Google Play Store

Similar to the Amazon Audible, Google has added audiobooks to Google Play store in India. Audiobooks are the text readout of the ebooks, now you can listen to your favorite ebooks with Google audiobooks, just head over to the Google Play store and search for it.

Rolling out today in 45 countries and nine languages, the audiobooks will be available to listen across all Google platforms which include Google Play Books app (both Android and iOS), Web, Google Home, Chromecast, Android Wear, and Google Auto.

Greg Hartrell, Head of Product Management, Google Play Books said,

“We are rolling out Google audiobooks today, for users who prefer books to be read out to them. The Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Android Wear, Android Auto or even your laptop.”

There are no monthly subscription fees, the titles can be purchased individually of course with discounts on many. The audiobooks can be purchased via the Google Play store and the Google Assistant. A free preview will be provided if you want to check out the audiobook.

The audiobooks can be accessed via your Google Assistant, just say “Ok Google, read my book” to listen to your favorite audiobook hands-free on your phone or speaker (Google Home). You can play around with the Assistant with commands like “Ok Google, who is the author?” or “Ok Google, stop playing in 20 minutes”

For now, the Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android phones and smart speakers globally in English. For iOS users, they can purchase from the web until Google releases it on iOS platform.

