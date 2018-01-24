Vodafone partners with Flipkart to offer 4G smartphones at an effective price of ₹999

Vodafone, one of the leading telecom companies in India, has partnered with the e-commerce Flipkart to offer 4G smartphones at an effective price of ₹999. The exclusive partnership announced the cashback offers on the entry-level 4G smartphones available under Flipkart’s #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign.

Users who purchase any of the eligible 4G smartphones under this campaign can avail the cashback offer. Smartphones like Intex Aqua A4, iVoomi i1, Yu Yunique 2 and others are eligible for the offer, head over to the link below to see the eligible phones.

The offer applies to both, new and existing prepaid customers. The user needs to recharge at least ₹150 per month for 36 months, the recharges can be any denomination making the amount of ₹150 in total.

The total cashback Vodafone offers is ₹2,000 out of which the ₹900 cashback is received after 18 months and ₹1,100 cashback is received after another 18 months. The cashback will be credited to the Vodafone M-Pesa wallets allowing users to transact digitally or withdraw cash according to their convenience.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said,

“We are delighted to partner with Flipkart and extend this offer to our existing and new pre-paid customers. This is an initiative to make 4G smartphones available at a never before price points and thus, democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We hope that this will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smartphone but couldn’t afford one. It will also encourage current non-users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G.”

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director – Smartphones at Flipkart, said,

“Flipkart focuses on ensuring a shopping experience for customers that is driven by a diverse selection and great offers. This association marries well with Flipkart’s vision of making smartphone technology affordable and accessible to everyone in the country.”