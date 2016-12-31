Google extends carrier billing support to Airtel and Vodafone

While the Google Play store in India currently supports Idea Cellular for carrier billing, Google is now apparently extending the support to Airtel and Vodafone.

Google India is said to be closely working with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone to initiate carrier billing for their customers. A few Airtel and Vodafone customers have already reported getting the option for carrier billing on the Google Play store. Google is expected to officially announce the partnership for carrier billing early next year.

Currently, Idea Cellular is the only telecom operator in India that supports carrier billing. With Airtel and Vodafone joining in, people can easily pay for apps, games and other downloads using their mobile balance, thus not requiring any credit cards. Also, new telecom operator Reliance Jio is also apparently working out something similar as part of its JioMoney platform.

