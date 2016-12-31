Now you can make UPI transactions without internet connection using USSD

Soon after launching the BHIM app for mobile payments, NPCI has now updated the USSD platform with UPI integration.

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has updated the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) platform with UPI integration closely linking it with the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app. As such, users can now transfer money using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) without requiring an active internet connection. This is certainly an advantage to people using feature phones without data connection.

However, to make offline transfers, users need to register on the BHIM app by verifying the mobile number. Users then need to connect the bank account and generate the UPI PIN for transactions. Users can then send and receive money without requiring any active data connection. Further, users will not be charged for any SMS as well, making it completely free.

To transact offline, users need to dial *99# using the mobile number linked to the BHIM app. Users would then get an option to Send Money, Receive Money, Check Balance, Check Profile, Check Pending Requests, Check Transactions and Change the UPI PIN. Users just need to type in the corresponding numerical.

Users can Send Money to a Mobile Number, Virtual Payment Address, Saved Beneficiary, Bank Account (IFSC) or Mobile Number (MMID). Users then need to enter the any of the above details of the beneficiary and then enter the amount varying between Re. 1 to Rs. 20000. Users need to authenticate the transaction using their UPI PIN.