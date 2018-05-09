Google-Lens-will-be-available-directly-in-the-Camera-app

Google Lens, which was previously available in the Google Photos and Assistant, is now available directly into the camera app. This means you can now access the Google Lens from the camera itself, no need to go to Photos app.

Google announced the new Google Lens beta at the Google I/O 2018 event today held in Mountain View, California. Google Lens for camera app will roll out over the next few weeks.

Google Lens will be built into native camera app often 10 different Android devices which includes the obvious Google Pixel 2 and the new LG 7 ThinQ devices. Other devices will be from Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, OnePlus, ASUS, Transsion, TCL, and BQ.

There’s so much information available online, but when it comes to object recognition, you are unable to search. Questions like “what type of dog is that?” or “what’s that building called?” can be answered by Google Lens. It can be anything like books, buildings, and works of art, or even animals that you don’t recognize.

How ‘Google Lens’ works, you open up the camera and hover over the image you want information about and Google Lens will tell you what’s it. Google Lens uses image recognition techniques including the machine learning to search the image and give you relevant information about the image.