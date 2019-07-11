Google Maps brings three new features in India to discover local places

Google Maps has been actively introducing new features in the Indian market and now it has added three new features. The search engine giant has today announced three new features available to Indian users: a redesigned, India-inspired “Explore” tab, a new “For You” experience, and “Offers” tab.

The ‘Explore’ tab has been a one-tap route to getting suggestions on dining, events, and things to do in the area being viewed in Google Maps. Now, the company has added seven new shortcuts to the Explore tab: Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Chemists. The company says that using machine learning, Google Maps automatically identifies the top suggestions across these categories in every city.

The ‘For You’ tab serves users information on new restaurants, trending places, and personalized recommendations tailored to their interests. This feature also uses the ‘Your Match’ score, which uses machine learning to combine what Google Maps know about millions of places with the information a user has added like restaurants rated, cuisines liked, and places visited.

Users can now also follow a business and get relevant updates, news on events and stay on top of offers they post to the ‘For You’ tab. The feature will also recommend other businesses based on merchants a user follows.

Furthermore, Google Maps is launching an ‘Offers’ section where users can find deals and claim them at restaurants. Currently, the feature is limited to 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

To use this feature, users can simply tap the ‘Offers’ shortcut in the Explore tab or filter for restaurants with offers. The Offer feature is being launched in partnership with EazyDiner, where users can now find offers from over 4,000 restaurants.

The company says that more categories and partners are coming soon. On the occasion of this launch, starting from today, Google Maps users will get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across 1,500+ restaurants, with a guaranteed discount of at least 25 per cent on all of them.