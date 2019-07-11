MediaTek i700 AI-powered platform announced for IoT products

MediaTek, the Taiwan-based chipset maker is focusing on just budget and mid-range segment processor as well as chipset for wearable devices and IoT. Today, the company has announced MediaTek i700 chipset, a successor of the i500.

The newly unveiled chipset focused on AI IoT and could be deployed in Smart Displays, high-end security cameras and other power demanding applications. It features an Octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores and two Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and 2.0 GHz respectively.

The chipset also features an IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU clocked at 970 MHz. The chipset work with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM at 1866 MHz. Further, it packs a dual-core NPU which speeds up face detection five times compared to the i500.

The MediaTek i700 also supports the Android Neural Networks API, as well as the most popular deep learning frameworks. It can be attached to a single 32 MP camera or a dual 24 MP + 16 MP dual-camera setup with 14-bit RAW and 10-bit YUV processing. With the dual camera setup in use, it can make use of its built-in depth-sensing engine and distance estimation.

There is also pose estimation and motion tracking for fitness and AR applications. Running the camera at 120 fps also allows the chipset to track fast-moving objects. For connectivity, it comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, LTE Cat. 12 with 4×4 MIMO and try-band carrier aggregation.

The company says that the chipset will be useful in access control for smart buildings, facial recognition for payment authentication, fitness and entertainment devices and even some autonomous vehicles in factories and warehouses. The device powered by i700 will come out in 2020.