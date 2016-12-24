Google Maps now allows users to find public toilets in Madhya Pradesh and NCR

Keeping with the Swachh Bharat initiative, Google has rolled out a new feature allowing users to find public toilets around them.

Google has worked with the Ministry of Urban Development to allow people to find public toilets around them on Google Maps. The service is currently available in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Madhya Pradesh. The listing will provide location, address and opening hours of over four thousand communal and public restrooms.

To access the new feature, users need to type ‘Swachh Public Toilet’ and would be able to access 5162 public toilets located near malls, hospitals, bus and railway stations, fuel stations, metro stations and public and community toilet complexes in the five cities in NCR and 703 in Bhopal and 411 in Indore

Google Maps currently boasts of more than four thousand public toilet listings covering Delhi NCR including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Users can find the toilets both on the mobile app and desktop and can be accessed in both English and Hindi languages.

Speaking about the feature, Sanket Gupta, Product Manager, Google Maps, said, “When you search for “public toilet” on Google Maps in an area where the service is available, you’ll see a list of restrooms near you, including the respective address and opening hours. For instance, if you’re travelling on the national highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier.”