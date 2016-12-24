Karbonn launches upgraded variants of Aura Note, K9 Smart, Titanium Vista and K9 Viraat with 4G support

Keeping up with the latest 4G data revolution in the country, Karbonn has now revamped its smartphone line-up with 4G LTE support.

Karbonn has announced the launch of the upgraded version of the Karbonn Aura Note 4G, Karbonn K9 Smart 4G, Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G and the Karbonn K9 Viraat 4G with 4G VoLTE support. The devices have the same design and display but come with upgraded hardware including quad core processors and more RAM.

The Karbonn Aura Note 4G, Karbonn K9 Smart 4G, Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G and the Karbonn K9 Viraat 4G have a 8 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. The Karbonn Aura Note 4G is priced at Rs. 6490, the Karbonn K9 Smart 4G is priced at Rs. 5090, Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G is priced at Rs. 5790 and the Karbonn K9 Viraat 4G is priced at Rs. 5790.

Karbonn Aura Note 4G specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2800 mAh battery

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2300 mAh battery

Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2800 mAh battery

Karbonn K9 Viraat 4G specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2800 mAh battery