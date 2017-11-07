Google’s Android security patch for November is now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

It’s that time of the month when Google releases it’s monthly Android security patch for Nexus and Pixel devices. And, as always, Google has released the Android security patch for the month of November 2017 as well for compatible Nexus and Pixel devices.

In case you are unaware, Google started releasing two security patches every month from around last July/August. One is dated at 1st of the month and the second is dated 5th of the month. However, this time, Google has released three security patches, dated November 1, November 5 and November 6.

Google has released three different security patches so that “Android partners have the flexibility to fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices more quickly”. The November 5 patch has fixes for all the security issues associated with its patch level as well as the ones associated with the November 1 patch. And, November 6 security patch has fixes for all the issues associated with its own patch level as well as the one associated with November 1 and November 5 patch.

The security patch available for Nexus and Pixel devices is the November 5 patch. Moreover, Google has fixed the KRACK vulnerability with this month’s security patch. Besides, Google has also rolled out some enhancements to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with this month’s security patch such as addition of Saturated color mode and fix for clicking noise heard in some units.

The November Android security patch is available for the following devices:

Nexus Player

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel C

The security patch for all the aforementioned Google devices is being rolled out over the air and should take at least a week to reach all the units. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings > System > System updates menu if the device is running Android 8.0 Oreo, and, to Settings > About phone > System update menu if its running Android Nougat.

Alternately, you can also flash the update manually to your device. You can get the factory images and OTA files from the links given below. If you are interested in knowing more about this month’s security bulletin, you can find the details here and here.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files