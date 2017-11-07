Xiaomi all set to open its first Mi Home store in Pune on November 10

Last month on 14th, Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Mumbai in Phoenix Market City Mall on L.B.S. Marg in Kurla West. Now, the company is all set to open one more Mi Home store in yet another city of Maharashtra. Well, it’s Pune.

Xiaomi will be opening its first Mi Home store in Pune on November 10, and, it will be located at F20, First Floor, Seasons Mall, Magarpatta City. Well, with the opening of first Mi Home store in Pune, Xiaomi will have a total of 10 Mi Home stores in the country – four in Bengaluru, two in Delhi-NCR and one each in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. You can click here to see the address of all Mi Home stores in India.

Guess what's coming on 10th November? The 1st #MiHome in Pune! Pre-book now at ₹299 & get ₹500 instant discount! https://t.co/NvhmRQsk0r pic.twitter.com/ERHLlt8DgF — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 6, 2017

For those unaware, Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s offline stores where you can experience and buy all the products that Xiaomi has launched in India – right from power banks and smartphones to air purifiers.

If you live in Pune and are planning to buy a smartphone from the Mi Home store in Pune, you can pre-book the smartphone at ₹299 and can collect it from Mi Home store in Pune on November 10. Moreover, those who pre-book the smartphone will also get a discount of ₹500 on the purchase.

Xiaomi plans to open 100 Mi Home stores in India in the next two years. Well, so far, the company has opened 10 (if you count the yet to be opened Mi Home in Pune). Let’s see which city gets its Mi Home store next.

Does your city have the Mi Home store? If not, would you like Xiaomi to open one?