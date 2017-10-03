Google’s Android security patch for October is now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

If you own a Nexus or a Pixel device, you know it’s that time of the month when you should be expecting Android security patch from Google on your device. Well, sticking to its monthly schedule, Google has released the Android security patch for Nexus and Pixel devices for the month of October.

As always, Google has released two Android security patches for the month of October. The first one is dated October 1, 2017 which contains partial security string and is meant for Android OEMs. The second one is dated October 5, 2017 which contains complete security string. This patch is the one that is being rolled out to eligible Nexus and Pixel devices.

The October Android security patch is available for the following devices:

Nexus 6

Nexus 9

Nexus Player

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel C

The security update for all the aforementioned Google devices is rolling out over the air and should take at least a week to reach all the units. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings > System > System updates menu if the device is running Android 8.0 Oreo, and, to Settings > About phone > System update menu if its running Android Nougat.

Alternately, you can also flash the update manually to your device if you know how to do it. You can get the factory images and OTA files by heading over to the links given below. Moreover, you can click here if you want to know more about October security bulletin for Android.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files