Around two weeks ago, we came across the leaked renders of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL which showed off the devices in different colors. Then later last week, some specifications of both these Pixel smartphones surfaced online. Now, ahead of the October 4 launch, renders of both these Pixel smartphones have surfaced online, but this time, they show off the front of the devices in a much more detailed manner.

As always, these renders were leaked by Evan Blass of VentureBeat. While the earlier leaks showed off the back of the devices, the ones leaked by Blass show off the front of both these smartphones. Both these smartphones have a similar design, however, the Pixel 2 (pictured above) has larger bezels at the top and bottom as compared to the larger Pixel 2 XL (pictured below).

Moreover, both the smartphones have front facing speakers similar to what we have seen on the Nexus 6P. The reason being that Google has ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack on both these smartphones. While the Pixel 2 has a traditional 5-inch Full-HD display having 16:9 aspect ratio, the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch QHD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

The Pixel 2 XL also has a screen with rounded corners which is similar to the one we have seen on LG’s G6 and V30. Moreover, this larger Pixel, manufactured by LG, also flaunts a bezel-less design as opposed to the Pixel 2 which has a design similar to last year’s Pixel.

…and without a case pic.twitter.com/4QrvyM9Hro — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

Moving on to the back, you get 12 MP single cameras on both the devices, with the portion of the glass window being reduced and the fingerprint scanner now sitting outside of it. Having said that, what’s worth noting is that both these Pixel smartphones will come with a redesigned launcher.

The Google search bar is now moved on to the bottom, sitting just above the navigation buttons. However, all the apps will still be accessed by a swipe up gesture. Furthermore, there also seems to be a new reminder widget having weather information display below it.

Speaking of other key specifications, both these Pixel smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which will be laced with 4 GB RAM. Both of them will be offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. The Pixel 2 would come in Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White colors, whereas, the Pixel 2 XL would come in Just Black and Black & White colors.

Talking about the pricing, the 64 GB and 128 GB variants of the Pixel 2 are said to be priced at $649 and $749 respectively, whereas, the Pixel 2 XL would come with a price tag of $849 for 64 GB model and $949 for 128 GB model.

According to Blass, the Pixel 2 will be launched on October 19 with the launch of Pixel 2 XL slated for November 15. We will know more about both these smartphones tomorrow.

Google Pixel 2 Specifications [rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

4 GB

Adreno 540

Android 8.0 Oreo

Around 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5

Pixel Cameras with Optical Image Stabilization and Google Imaging Chip

64/128 GB

E-SIM card

USB Type-C, No 3.5 mm headphone jack

IP67 dust and water resistance, Second-gen Fingerprint Scanner, Active Edge

Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White

2700 mAh

Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications [rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

4 GB

Adreno 540

Android 8.0 Oreo

Around 6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Wide Color Gamut

Pixel Cameras with Optical Image Stabilization and Google Imaging Chip

64/128 GB

E-SIM card

USB Type-C, No 3.5 mm headphone jack

IP67 dust and water resistance, Second-gen Fingerprint Scanner, Active Edge

Just Black and Black & White

3520 mAh

So, are you excited about Google’s upcoming smartphones? Which one of the two would you prefer buying? And in which color?