Google

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get a price cut for limited period in India

By Sagar
Earlier this month, the Google Pixel 2 was available at an insanely low price of ₹39,999 in India as a part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. Later on, the Pixel 2 XL was also available with a discount of ₹8000 for a limited time through offline retail stores. Now, both these smartphones have again received a price cut in India for a limited time.

The 64 GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is priced at ₹61,000 and ₹73,000 respectively, whereas, the 128 GB variant of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is priced at ₹70,000 and ₹82,000 respectively. However, on Flipkart, the 64 GB variant of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is currently available at a discounted price of ₹49,999 and ₹67,999 respectively. Whereas, the 128 GB variant is priced at ₹58,999 (Pixel 2) and ₹76,999 (Pixel 2 XL).

Well, that’s a total discount of ₹11,001 on the Pixel 2 and ₹5001 on the Pixel 2 XL. That said, if you purchase either of these smartphones using your HDFC Bank Credit Card, you get a cashback of ₹8000. This brings down the price of Pixel 2 64 GB variant to ₹41,999 and 128 GB variant to ₹50,999. Speaking about the Pixel 2 XL, the 64 GB variant gets effectively priced at ₹59,999 and the 128 GB variant at ₹68,999.

Effective price of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India including cashback offer from HDFC:

  • Google Pixel 2 64 GB variant – ₹41,999
  • Google Pixel 2 128 GB variant – ₹50,999
  • Google Pixel 2 XL 64 GB variant – ₹59,999
  • Google Pixel 2 XL 128 GB variant – ₹68,999

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available at these prices in India through Flipkart as well as offline retail stores across the country. Besides, you can also get up to ₹18,000 off on Flipkart upon exchanging your old smartphone.

So, are you buying either of these second-gen Pixel smartphones?

