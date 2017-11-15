Last month, on October 4, Mountain View based search giant Google announced second-generation Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 went on sale in India from November 1, and now, starting today, the larger Pixel 2 XL is also available for purchase in the country.

The Pixel 2 XL, like the Pixel 2, is offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant is priced at ₹73,000, whereas, the 128 GB variant comes with a price tag of ₹82,000. However, unlike the Pixel 2 which is offered in three colors – Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue – the Pixel 2 XL is offered only in two colors – Just Black and Black & White.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is available for purchase through Flipkart as well as through offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma and more. However, at the time of writing this, the Black & White color variant of the Pixel 2 XL is out of stock on Flipkart.

For those unaware, the Google Pixel 2 XL is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. It has smaller bezels and sports a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED screen that has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Pixel 2 XL boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo, and, comes with a 12.2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera for photography. Both of which are capable of taking photos with Bokeh Effect by using machine learning and computational photography.

The Google Pixel 2 XL also comes with Active Edge technology that lets you squeeze the phone to quickly summon the Google Assistant. Moreover, the Pixel 2 XL now comes with a proper IP67 dust and water resistance, however, Google has dropped the 3.5 mm headphone jack off this smartphone.

Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) pOLED Always-on Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio and full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors

6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) pOLED Always-on Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio and full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors Rear Camera: 12.2 MP with laser auto-focus, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 720p video recording at 30/60/240 fps, 1080p video recording at 30/60/120 fps, 4K video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12.2 MP with laser auto-focus, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 720p video recording at 30/60/240 fps, 1080p video recording at 30/60/120 fps, 4K video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Portrait Mode, 480p/720p/1080p video recording at 30 fps

8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Portrait Mode, 480p/720p/1080p video recording at 30 fps Internal Storage: 64/128 GB with unlimited online storage of original quality photos and videos

64/128 GB with unlimited online storage of original quality photos and videos SIM: Single Nano-SIM (with eSIM support)

Single Nano-SIM (with eSIM support) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner at the back, Google Lens, IP67 dust and water resistance, Front-facing Stereo Speakers

Fingerprint Scanner at the back, Google Lens, IP67 dust and water resistance, Front-facing Stereo Speakers Colors: Just Black, Black & White

Just Black, Black & White Battery: 3520 mAh

3520 mAh Warranty: 2 years

Google Pixel 2 XL Price and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ₹73,000

₹73,000 Price of 128 GB storage variant: ₹82,000

₹82,000 Availability: Available for purchase through Flipkart as well as through offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma and more

Google Pixel 2 XL Offers on Flipkart

No-cost EMI starting at ₹6084/month

Up to ₹20,000 off on exchange

Extra 5% off if purchased using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Cashback of ₹8000 on EMI transactions done through HDFC Bank Credit Cards

So, are you going to buy the Google Pixel 2 XL?