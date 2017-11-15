OnePlus 5T first flash sale in India on November 21 will be exclusive for Amazon Prime Members

We are less than 48 hours away from the unveiling of the OnePlus 5T that will take place at an event tomorrow in New York. Thanks to all the leaks that we have come across until now, we know almost everything about this upcoming OnePlus flagship. Once announced tomorrow, the OnePlus 5T will be available for purchase in India through Amazon on November 21. But, not everyone who wants the OnePlus 5T will be able to buy it that day.

Yes, the first flash sale of the OnePlus 5T on November 21 in India will be exclusive for Amazon Prime Members. If you are a Prime Member, you will be able to buy the OnePlus 5T during the flash sale that will start at 4.30 pm.

However, if you are not a Prime Member, you will have to wait till November 28, because that’s when the official sale of the OnePlus 5T will kick off. Like previous OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 5T will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. It will also be available for purchase from OnePlus’ online store.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

Are you interested in buying the OnePlus 5T? What do you think should be the ideal price of this upcoming OnePlus flagship?

Source