Infinix, a smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings, has launched its dual camera flagship smartphone at an event held in Dubai. A few months ago, Infinix launched its two budget smartphones in India named Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro, now the company adds one more smartphone to its portfolio, Zero5.

Speaking about the Infinix Zero5, it features a 5.98-inch Full HD JDI display wrapped in a metal unibody. The key highlight of the phone is the dual-camera setup. The rear side equips a 12 MP + 13 MP cameras with the ability to take DSLR-like shots.

The 12 MP camera has a wide angle lens (1.25 um) with f/2.0 aperture using the Sony IMX386 sensor while the second camera which is of 13 MP has a Telephoto lens (1.0 um) with f/2.6 aperture using the Samsung S5K3M3 camera sensor. The camera supports 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom, and an LED flash.

The front camera, on the other hand, is a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel technology. It uses a Samsung S5K3P8 camera sensor, LED Flash, and offers 9 grades beauty mode as well as bokeh mode for stunning selfies.

Infinix Zero5 runs on the latest XOS 3.0 based on Android Nougat. Under the hood, it is running an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 clocked at a whopping 2.6 GHz. Paired with a large 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-T880 MP2 GPU clocked at 900 MHz. The specifications are above the midrange level so the performance of the phone should be fast enough in the midrange segment.

On the storage side, there are two variants, the Zero5, priced of ₹17,999, has 64 GB internal storage while the Zero5 Pro comes with a huge 128 GB internal storage priced at ₹19,999. This might be the first smartphone in India to offer a huge 128 GB storage at such price.

The standalone microSD support extends the storage beyond the 128 GB, so there’s no need to worry about losing the dual 4G SIM functionality. Furthermore, the 4,350 mAh battery should keep the phone running for days and there’s XCharge fast charging support with the 18W adaptor.

Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix, India said,

“Our vision is to take smartphone photography to a level where it bridges the gap between amateur and professional photography. We understood that customers today have a choice in dual cam smartphones. Which is why we want to ensure our latest flagship dual camera smartphone Zero5 with its superior twin lenses & sensors, 2x optical zoom & 6 GB RAM that we will cater to the uncompromising customer with a delightful performance. ‘Active Noise Cancellation’ is another key technology which is very relevant in a noise heavy country like India where daily commuting time is a major part of urban consumer’s lives. We believe the joint launch of Zero5 along with the Quiet Series of Active Noise Cancellation Headsets would put us in a whole new customer segment & support out aim to enter the league of Top 5 online smartphone brands by the end 2018.”

Speaking on the occasion, Benjamin Jiang, Global Head, Infinix said,

“The Zero series at large has been our flagship product globally by virtue of its innovative features and validate our R&D prowess. It has witnessed the brilliant performance in key global markets such as middle east, Africa, South East Asia and currently contributes approx. 20% value to our portfolio. India continues to be a significant market for us and now with the launch of our flagship, Zero5 smartphone coupled with our foray into noise cancellation headphones segment would be a vital step in our growth story in India. It will surely help us in becoming a preferred smartphone brand by offering a fuller, better and more integrated experience to our customers besides ensuring value for money.”

The Infinix Zero5 comes in Sandstone Black, Champagne Gold, and Bordeaux Red whereas the Zero5 Pro has only one color Bronze Gold Black. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM from 22nd November. The bundle offer includes Quiet 2 and Quiet X at a special price, available for ₹1,499 and ₹4,999 respectively for those customers who buy on the launch day.

Alongside the Zero5, the company has also unveiled their noise cancellation headphones. Infinix introduces a new range of wire and wireless headphones – Quiet 2 and Quiet X. The Quiet 2 is a wired headphone priced at ₹2,499 while the Quiet X is a wireless headphone priced at ₹6,999. Both the headphones are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation technology that can be triggered by a push of a button.

Infinix Zero5 Specifications

Display: 5.98-inch JDI display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass, 500 nits, 85% NTSC, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.98-inch JDI display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass, 500 nits, 85% NTSC, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: XOS 3.0 based on Android N

XOS 3.0 based on Android N Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757) SoC

Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757) SoC GPU: Mali-T880 MP2 (900 MHz)

Mali-T880 MP2 (900 MHz) Memory: 6 GB, LPDDR4X

6 GB, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB internal (128 GB on Zero5 Pro ), expands via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB internal (128 GB on ), expands via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 13 MP), 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, LED flash

12 MP wide angle (1.25 um), f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX386 sensor, 6P lens

13 MP (1.0 um), f/2.6 aperture Telephoto lens, Samsung S5K3M3 sensor

Dual Cameras (12 MP + 13 MP), 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, LED flash 12 MP wide angle (1.25 um), f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX386 sensor, 6P lens 13 MP (1.0 um), f/2.6 aperture Telephoto lens, Samsung S5K3M3 sensor Selfie Camera: 16 MP 4-in-1 pixel technology, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung S5K3P8 camera sensor, 5P lens, LED Flash, 9-grade beauty mode, bokeh mode

16 MP 4-in-1 pixel technology, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung S5K3P8 camera sensor, 5P lens, LED Flash, 9-grade beauty mode, bokeh mode Connectivity: USB type-C port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

USB type-C port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Sensors: Fingerprint, G-Sensor, Proximity, Light, Compass, Gyroscope, RGWB

Fingerprint, G-Sensor, Proximity, Light, Compass, Gyroscope, RGWB Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE & ViLTE enabled, 2x nano SIM

4G network, VoLTE & ViLTE enabled, 2x nano SIM Battery: 4,350 mAh, 18W xCharge (fast charging technology)

4,350 mAh, 18W xCharge (fast charging technology) Colors: Sandstone Black, Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, Bronze Gold Black ( Zero5 Pro )

Sandstone Black, Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, Bronze Gold Black ( ) Box Contents: Handset, Battery, USB Cable, Adaptor, Earphone, Wipe cloth, TPU Plastic Case, PET Protector film

Handset, Battery, USB Cable, Adaptor, Earphone, Wipe cloth, TPU Plastic Case, PET Protector film Dimensions: 166.38 mm x 82.38 mm x 7.95 mm

166.38 mm x 82.38 mm x 7.95 mm Weight: 197 grams

Infinix Zero5 Price In India, Availability & Offers