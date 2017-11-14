Motorola Moto X4 Hands-on [Images]

Moto X4 returns in a new elegant look and waterproof design. We have been hearing a lot from the Moto G and Moto Z series this year. After a long time, Motorola is back with the Moto X series in India. Since the time when Motorola and Google made the Moto X smartphone, Moto X lineup was once known to be the top-of-the-line flagship. But things have turned the tables after the release of Motorola Moto Z, the Moto X4 lies between the Moto G and Moto Z series.

A little brief about the new Moto X4, it flaunts a 3D glass design, IP68 waterproof, dual cameras on the rear side, and Bluetooth 5.0 that plays up to 4 speakers simultaneously. Here’s our first look at the Motorola Moto X4.

Motorola Moto X4 Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch LTPS LCD display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

Protection: IP68 Certified, dust and water resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Software: Android 7.1 Nougat

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button, Gesture-based, Moto Key

CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, 14nm FinFET

GPU: Adreno 508

Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB, LPDDR3

Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), Expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card (SIM2)

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 8 MP), 12 MP dual Auto-focus pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um, 8 MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um, PDAF (both), Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and dual-tone LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

Connectivity: USB type-C port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

Cellular: 4G LTE network support, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM, microSD on SIM2

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once)

Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Battery: 3,000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Price: ₹20,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) | ₹22,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

Availability: Flipkart & Moto Hub stores.

Flipkart & Moto Hub stores. Launch Offers: Up to ₹2500 on exchanging your old smartphone, Up to ₹3,000 extra over regular exchange value on select Motorola smartphones, 10% instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards, Guaranteed 50% buyback value, Up to 340 GB additional data on Airtel, EMIs start from ₹1,019/month

Moto phones do offer a very distinctive design which separates from the crowd. The Moto X4 is quite fancy, draws attention due to its reflective surface and the camera hump which appears like a wristwatch or smartwatch dial. It has a 3D contoured design at its back which shines when light falls on it.

The front looks similar to Moto G5 Plus, the edges are curved, the side frames are anodized metal and the back side carries a 3D designed curved glass. It has a 5.2-inch LTPS screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 employing the 2.5D curve.

Not to mention, the Moto X4 is highly prone to fingerprints. On the positive side, it is IP68 certified i.e. holds dust and water resistance. This is different than the water repellent nano-coating found on other Moto phones like Moto Z2 Play that’s just partially resistant to water.

Main Highlights: Dual Cameras, Moto Key, Bluetooth 5.0

The dual camera is the key feature of the Moto X4, it packs 12 MP and 8 MP dual cameras on the rear side with dual-tone LED flash. The 12 MP camera is a dual pixel autofocus camera with f/2.0 aperture while the 8 MP camera is an ultra wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view.

The main camera supports such as Depth-of-field, Selective B&W, Selective focus, Replace background, and more. The front side includes a 16 MP f/2.0 camera equipped with an LED flash and takes Selfie Panorama. The selfie camera also comes with a Pro mode for camera enthusiasts.

A new feature added to Moto X4 is the Moto Key that signs into apps and websites via fingerprints and unlock your Windows PC. One more feature that I really liked is the Bluetooth 5.0 that plays up to 4 Bluetooth speakers simultaneously. You can grab Bluetooth speakers or your wireless headphones and play music on all of them.

Motorola is also known best for its clean software interface, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat is offered nearly stock on the phone with a number of features from Motorola. The Oreo update will soon be arriving in early 2018 according to the company. The touch Home button embeds a fingerprint and supports Motorola’s gesture-based controls such as swipe to the left goes back, chop twice for flashlight, twist to open camera, and more.

World’s first smartphone to feature Snapdragon 630 SoC

Moving to the specifications of the phone, Moto X4 is also the world’s first smartphone to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630. It includes a 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and a 3,000 battery with fast charging support.

It’s dual SIM 4G enabled with VoLTE support, but due to the hybrid SIM tray, the SIM2 cannot be used if you pop in a microSD card. There are total two variants, the latter being a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage base variant priced ₹2,000 lesser. The storage can be expanded via microSD up to 2 TB.

The right side has three physical keys, two for volume control and one for power and they offer a good grip. The bottom comes with a USB type-C port. We found a total of three microphones on the device, one at the top, the other two at the front and the back respectively.

We can’t wait to review the new Moto X4, stay tuned for more updates.