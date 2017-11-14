Vodafone 348 prepaid plan revised, here’s what’s changed

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio, telecom operator Vodafone announced its 348 plan for prepaid customers back in August. This plan, priced at ₹348, offered free local and STD voice calls, free roaming, and, 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. However, keeping the increasing competition in mind, Vodafone has now revised this 348 plan.

Like we already said, Vodafone offered 1 GB 3G/4G data per day to its prepaid customers under the 348 plan. However, the telco is now offering 1.5 GB 3G/4G data per day to its customers for 28 days. Well, this translates to a total of 42 GB data, a total increase of 14 GB data over what was offered initially.

All other benefits remain the same. You still get free local and STD voice calls (with daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1000 minutes) to any network and free roaming across the country.

This plan is priced at ₹348 in Gujarat, however, it’s price may vary from circle to circle.

In related news, Vodafone also announced two new plans for its prepaid customers today. Priced at ₹458 and ₹509, both these plans offer free local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 SMS per day as well 1 GB 3G/4G per day. The ₹458 plan comes with a validity of 70 days, whereas, the ₹509 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

So, Vodafone prepaid users, which of the aforementioned plans are you going to subscribe to?