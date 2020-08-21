Google Pixel 5 design leak reveals punch-hole display and dual rear cameras

At the time of launching the Pixel 4a budget smartphone, Google had revealed that the company will launch two more devices — Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. While the launch date has not been confirmed yet, reports indicate that the phones could go official next month on 30th September.

Now, a leak related to the Google Pixel 5 reveals what we can expect from the smartphone. The render of the upcoming smartphone, shared by @OnLeaks shows that it could feature a dual-camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor.

It also shows a full-screen display on the front side, along with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. This looks very similar to the design of the recently launched Pixel 4a smartphone.

The device could feature a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch display, which we expect to have Full HD+ screen resolution. The render showcases the smartphone in Matte Black color options but there’s a possibility that the phone could be made available in more colors.

Rumors have suggested that the Pixel 5 could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is a downgrade compared to its predecessor. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL come packed with the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

We expect the company to share more details about the Pixel 5 smartphone as leaks continue to surface online. While the pricing and availability details have not been revealed, a leak indicates that the pre-orders for the phone could start from 8th October, after it gets announced on 30th September.

