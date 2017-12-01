These are the best apps, games, movies and books of 2017 on Google Play
Today’s the first day of December, and, it’s that month of the year when we start seeing articles and videos on the Internet that are titled “Best smartphones of 2017”, “Best Bluetooth speakers of 2017”, “Best laptops of 2017”, and so on. Well, when you are compiling a list of best gadgets of a year, why not compile a list of best apps and games of a year as well? Well, Google has already done that, and, has also published its list of best apps, games, movies, TV shows, songs and books that turned out to be the best this year on Google Play. Let’s see who made it to this list. Shall we?
These are Google Play’s Best of 2017
Best new apps of 2017
- Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
- What The Forecast?!!
- Boomerang
- TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
- Yarn – Chat Fiction
Best new games of 2017
Top five books of 2017
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- It by Stephen King
- The Battlemage by Taran Matharu
- Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
- Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Top five movies of 2017
Top five TV shows of 2017
Top five streamed songs of 2017
- HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
- Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
- DNA. by Kendrick Lamar
- Mask Off by Future
- Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt
And these are Google Play’s Best of 2017 in India
Most popular apps of 2017
- Photo Editor – Selfie Camera & Makeup Cam
- Selfie Camera – Makeup Cam & Photo Editor
- ALTBalaji
- Paytm Mall: Online Shopping
- Messenger Lite
Most popular games of 2017
Top-selling movies of 2017
Top-selling books of 2017
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru
- An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar
- India 2017: Reference Annual by New Media Wing
- Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored by Rishi Kapoor & Meena Iyer
- I Do What I Do by Raghuram G. Rajan
So, those were the best apps, games, movies, TV shows, songs and books of 2017 on Google Play. You can click here to see Google Play’s Best of 2017 for your region.
Did your favorites make it to this list?
