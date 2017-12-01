Airtel ₹157 Prepaid Plan Details

Indian telecom operator Airtel has announced quite a few combo prepaid plans until now that offer unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1 GB data per day to its customers. Now, the telco has quietly introduced two new data-centric plans for its prepaid customers that are priced at ₹49 and ₹157.

Let’s talk about the ₹157 plan first. By doing a recharge of ₹157, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 3 GB 2G/3G/4G data for 27 days. However, being a data-centric plan, there aren’t other benefits bundled with this plan like free voice calls, roaming or SMS. You only get 3 GB of data having a validity of 27 days.

The other plan, priced at ₹49, is also a data-centric plan for prepaid customers which offers 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data, however, it has a validity of only one day.

As of now, there’s no confirmation whether this plan is available across all the circles in the country, or, is only available in select circles. That said, it can be found under the ‘Best Offers For You’ section in the My Airtel app.

Well, it’s also worth noting that earlier this month, Airtel announced its ₹448 plan for prepaid customers under which it offers free local and STD voice calls, free roaming, unlimited Internet (with FUP of 1 GB data per day) as well as 100 SMS daily for 70 days.

Are either of the aforementioned plans – priced at ₹49 and ₹157 – available in your circle? If yes, do let us know in the comments down below.