Google Tango enabled Lenovo Phab 2 Pro launched in India for ₹29,990

The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro which was unveiled last year in June has now been finally launched in India with a price tag of ₹29,990.

The Phab 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone which is Tango enabled. Lenovo teamed up with Google for the development of Phab 2 Pro. Being a Tango enabled phone, the Phab 2 Pro comes with sensors and software from Google. These are used to sense the surrounding as the device comes with AR (Augmented Reality) capabilities as well.

By leveraging Phab 2 Pro’s AR capabilities along with using the available AR apps, you can play virtual dominos on your kitchen table, or, if you are a student, you can place true-to-scale virtual dinosaurs in the classroom to have fun and learn better at the same time. With the help of AR you can also decorate your home and see what looks better at a certain place.

The Phab 2 Pro comes with four cameras – an 8 MP front camera, a 16 MP rear camera, a Depth camera and a Fisheye camera. The Depth and Fisheye cameras allow you to enjoy AR with your device. As of now, there are 30 apps available on the Play Store which are Tango compatible, allowing you to indulge in Augmented Reality. You can check them out here.

Lenovo Phab2 Pro specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 6.4-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS Assertive display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass

6.4-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS Assertive display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF and flash, Depth and Fisheye camera for AR

16 MP with PDAF and flash, Depth and Fisheye camera for AR Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM

Dual-Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Dolby Atmos Audio Capture 5.1, Triple Array Microphones with Active Noise-Cancellation

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Dolby Atmos Audio Capture 5.1, Triple Array Microphones with Active Noise-Cancellation Battery: 4050 mAh

The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is available exclusively on Flipkart.