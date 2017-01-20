Ulefone Gemini with 5.5 inch full HD display and dual rear camera setup launched

Keeping up with the demand for affordable Android smartphones, Ulefone has now launched the Ulefone Gemini with dual camera setup.

Ulefone has announced the launch of the Ulefone Gemini, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with dual rear camera setup, full metal unibody design and fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Ulefone Gemini has a dual camera setup with 13 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3250 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at $139.99 (approx. Rs. 9500) and is available in Black, Grey and Golden colour options.

Ulefone Gemini specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737T processor

Mali-T720 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3250 mAh battery