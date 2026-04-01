Google has announced Veo 3.1 Lite, a new cost-effective addition to its Veo 3.1 lineup. The model is aimed at developers and businesses looking to generate video content at scale while reducing costs.

Lower-Cost Video Generation for Scale

Veo 3.1 Lite is positioned as the most affordable model in the Veo 3.1 series. According to Google, it delivers video output at less than 50% of the cost of Veo 3.1 Fast, while maintaining similar generation speeds.

The model is designed for high-volume use cases such as content platforms, short-form video creation, and automated media workflows. Developers can also optimize costs by adjusting parameters like resolution and video duration based on specific needs.

In addition, Google has confirmed that pricing for Veo 3.1 Fast will be reduced starting April 7, further lowering the barrier for adopting AI-powered video tools.

Veo 3.1 Lite Key Features and Capabilities

Veo 3.1 Lite supports multiple video generation formats and configurations, including:

Text-to-video and image-to-video generation

Output resolutions of 720p and 1080p

Aspect ratios: 16:9 (landscape) and 9:16 (portrait)

Adjustable video durations: 4, 6, and 8 seconds

Optimized for high-volume, scalable video generation

Comparable speed to Veo 3.1 Fast at a significantly lower cost

Availability

Veo 3.1 Lite is rolling out now and is available through the paid tier of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. Developers can access detailed specifications and updated pricing via official documentation.