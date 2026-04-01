Portronics has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Portronics AIR X, marking its entry into the air purifier segment. The new device is designed to improve indoor air quality across homes and workspaces.

4-stage HEPA filtration system

The Portronics AIR X features a True H13 HEPA filtration system capable of capturing up to 99.95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, allergens, and PM2.5 pollutants.

It operates through a 4-stage purification process consisting of:

Pre-filter for larger particles

Activated carbon filter to reduce odors and harmful gases

Cold catalyst layer to break down indoor pollutants

UV sterilization to help eliminate airborne bacteria and germs

The purifier is also equipped with 310 precision air inlets for improved air intake and circulation.

Performance & Smart Controls

The AIR X delivers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 249 m³/h and is suitable for rooms up to 50 m³, ensuring consistent airflow.

For ease of use, it includes a top-mounted touch control panel that allows users to adjust fan speed, set timers, and switch between modes. A color-coded air quality indicator provides real-time feedback:

Blue: Good air quality

Good air quality Green: Normal air quality

Normal air quality Red: Poor air quality

In terms of noise, the purifier operates at around 45 dB under normal conditions and can go as low as 28 dB in sleep mode for quieter operation.

Portronics AIR X Specifications & Features

Filtration: True H13 HEPA (4-stage purification)

True H13 HEPA (4-stage purification) Particle Capture: Up to 99.95% (0.3 microns)

Up to 99.95% (0.3 microns) CADR: 249 m³/h

249 m³/h Coverage Area: Up to 50 m³

Up to 50 m³ Noise level: 45 dB (normal), 28 dB (sleep mode)

45 dB (normal), 28 dB (sleep mode) Controls: Touch panel

Touch panel Air Quality Indicator: Blue/Green/Red

Blue/Green/Red Additional Features: UV sterilization, timer, multiple fan speeds, sleep mode

UV sterilization, timer, multiple fan speeds, sleep mode Color: White

The Portronics AIR X is priced at ₹13,599 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available on Portronics.com official website, as well as leading online platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, along with offline retail stores across India.

Portronics AIR X Price In India & Availability