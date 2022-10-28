Google Workspace storage bumps from 15 GB to 1 TB for individual plan; adds support for global regions

Google has bumped up its Workspace individual plan, the service now offers a whopping 1 TB of storage, those who are on the Google Workspace individual plan will be offered a 1 TB of storage instead of the old 15 GB at the same price.

Until now, Google has only offered Workspace individual users 15 GB which is the same amount of storage that you would get with a free Gmail account. To increase the storage capacity, you have to buy more storage through Google One subscription plan.

If you are self-employed or an entrepreneur who’s using the Google Workspace service, you will soon get a significant storage upgrade from 15 GB to 1 TB at no extra cost. Google says users won’t need to do anything, the storage will be upgraded automatically.

If you are stuck with the older 15 GB storage, you now no longer have to worry about running out of Gmail and Google Drive storage space anytime soon. You will be provided with 1 TB of storage free of cost with your Google Workspace individual plan.

In addition to the free upgrade, Google has also added mail merge and support for global regions. Those who send emails to multiple people through the multi-send mode will now get more options, users will be able to use mail merge tags, such as @firstname, to personalize these email blasts.

Also, Google is bringing the Workspace individual plan to global regions. More countries will be added soon including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina.

You can sign up for Google Workspace Individual with a 14-day trial. If you aren’t a business owner but still want premium productivity capabilities and more storage for personal use, you can check out the Google One plans.