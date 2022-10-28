How to change Windows account password using Command Prompt [Windows 11 Guide]

Want to change Windows account password using Command Prompt? The Windows’ net user command will help you out, it’s easy to change your Windows account password with a single CMD command, no need to navigate into the User Account Settings and search for it.

While changing the passwords, make sure you have admin access meaning you must be using an admin account to use the command. With admin access, you can change the passwords of your own account as well as the password of the accounts of others available on your Windows PC.

You should also note that this command will only let you change your local account password and not the Microsoft account. If you are using a Microsoft account to log into your PC, there’s a different procedure to change the passwords.

How to change Windows account password using Command Prompt

To change the Windows user account password using Command Prompt, here is what you need to do, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Launch the Command Prompt using the Windows Key + R shortcut and type in cmd and then press CTRL + SHIFT + ENTER . You can also go to the Start Menu and search cmd, right-click on it and select Run as Administrator .

Step 2: A CMD window will open, now type in the command net user USERNAME PASSWORD and it Enter. Replace the USERNAME with the username whose password you want to change and PASSWORD with the new password you want to use.

You can get a list of users that are available on the PC, just type this command net user in Command Prompt and check out the list. If the username has spaces, make sure to enclose it with double quotes.

For instance,

net user “MobiGyaan MG” PASSWORD

That was all about changing the user account passwords through Command Prompt. More such guides can are available in our How-To Guides section.

Here’s some suggested stuff on Windows 11 for you, check them out below.

To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube