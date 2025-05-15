OpenAI has officially made GPT‑4.1 available directly within ChatGPT – and it’s packed with significant upgrades, especially for developers, technical writers, and power users.

What’s New in GPT‑4.1?

Best-in-Class for Coding

54.6% on SWE-bench Verified (⬆️ 21.4% vs GPT‑4o)

More reliable in frontend tasks, diff formatting, tool usage, and fewer unnecessary edits

Massive Context Window

Handles up to 1 million tokens, ideal for long documents, codebases, legal texts, and customer support logs

Faster and Smarter

GPT‑4.1 mini: ~2× faster with 83% lower cost

GPT‑4.1 nano: blazing fast, ultra-cheap, ideal for classification and autocomplete

Superior Instruction Following

38.3% on MultiChallenge benchmark (10.5% vs GPT‑4o)

Improved accuracy in format compliance, ranking, and confidence calibration

Multimodal Context Understanding

New state-of-the-art result on Video-MME benchmark

GPT‑4.1 models are better suited than ever for powering AI agents – autonomous systems that complete tasks like bug fixing, email sorting, data analysis, and more.

Model Lineup

GPT‑4.1 – Full model, long context, high performance

– Full model, long context, high performance GPT‑4.1 mini – Faster, smarter replacement for GPT‑4o mini

– Faster, smarter replacement for GPT‑4o mini GPT‑4.1 nano – Super low-latency, low-cost model for rapid tasks

GPT‑4.1 is now available in ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, and Team users via the ‘More Models’ dropdown. GPT‑4.5 Preview will be retired on 14th July 2025. Enterprise and Edu access is coming in the next few weeks.

Source (OpenAI.com)