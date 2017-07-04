Here’s the list of Xiaomi devices that will get Android Nougat updates

Xiaomi is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer which has super slim profit margins. understandably, with low-profit margins, it is hard to continually back devices by software updates as each device requires a team of developers. But Xiaomi has been very straightforward and honest by providing users with Android Nougat road map for its devices. It is something other Chinese OEMs can take a lesson or two. The list contains 14 devices and is divided into two sections. The first section for devices to receive Android 7.0 Nougat The second list for devices to receive Android 7.1 Nougat.

10 Xiaomi devices that will receive or have received Android 7.0 Nougat

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 4c

Xiaomi Mi 4s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Note

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xioami Redmi Note 4X

4 Xiaomi devices that will receive Android 7.1 Nougat

Xiaomi Mi 6,

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi 5C

Xiaomi Redmi 4X (called Redmi 4 in India)

What is most surprising is the exclusion of the Redmi Note 4 which was released late last year and should have been eligible for Android 7.0 Nougat at least. Even more surprising is the inclusion of the Mi Note. It is worthy of mention that Xiaomi likes to push new features to MIUI regularly and as such many features of Android Nougat might make it to the devices not mentioned here. Right now, Xiaomi is in advanced stages of developing MIUI 9 which has some pretty cool features apart from Nougat niceties.

Source l Via