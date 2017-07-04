Xiaomi

Here’s the list of Xiaomi devices that will get Android Nougat updates

By Abdul Qayyum
3

Xiaomi is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer which has super slim profit margins. understandably, with low-profit margins, it is hard to continually back devices by software updates as each device requires a team of developers. But Xiaomi has been very straightforward and honest by providing users with Android Nougat road map for its devices. It is something other Chinese OEMs can take a lesson or two. The list contains 14 devices and is divided into two sections. The first section for devices to receive Android 7.0 Nougat  The second list for devices to receive Android 7.1 Nougat.

Xiaomi Android Nougat roadmap

10 Xiaomi devices that will receive or have received Android 7.0 Nougat

  • Xiaomi Mi Max
  • Xiaomi Mi 5
  • Xiaomi Mi 5s
  • Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
  • Xiaomi Mi 4c
  • Xiaomi Mi 4s
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 2
  • Xiaomi Mi Note
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX
  • Xioami Redmi Note 4X

4 Xiaomi devices that will receive Android 7.1 Nougat

  • Xiaomi Mi 6,
  • Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Xiaomi Mi 5C
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4X (called Redmi 4 in India)

What is most surprising is the exclusion of the Redmi Note 4 which was released late last year and should have been eligible for Android 7.0 Nougat at least. Even more surprising is the inclusion of the Mi Note. It is worthy of mention that Xiaomi likes to push new features to MIUI regularly and as such many features of Android Nougat might make it to the devices not mentioned here. Right now, Xiaomi is in advanced stages of developing MIUI 9 which has some pretty cool features apart from Nougat niceties.

Source l Via

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Here’s the list of Xiaomi devices that will get Android Nougat updates"

avatar
Yogesh
Yogesh

Why is note 3 & 4 not in the list?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 15 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

glad to see Redmi4,4X and Mi5 in the list!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 20 hours ago
Liu Min Han
Liu Min Han

Whoa! Earlier reports had indicated that even Redmi 1S would be getting the Nougat update!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 20 hours ago
wpDiscuz