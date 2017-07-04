Leaked press render of Moto Z2 Force shows off dual camera setup at the back

We have been hearing about the yet to be launched Motorola phones since the past few weeks. Earlier today, we came across the specifications of Moto X4 that were leaked online, and now, press renders of the Moto Z2 Force have surfaced online as well which show off the device from all the sides.

These renders have been leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. He shared these renders (shown above) on Twitter and also mentioned that this Moto Z2 Force is the AT&T version. The Moto Z2 Force looks similar to the Moto Z2 Play that was launched last month, but, the biggest difference between the two is the dual rear camera setup which is accompanied by dual-LED flash.

At the front, you can see the ShatterShield display which should be 5.5-inch in size, above which is the secondary and dual-LED flash and below which is the fingerprint scanner. At the back is the dual rear camera setup with Motorola and AT&T moniker, and, further down below are connector pins for Moto Mods. The back of the phone also flaunts brushed metal finish.

Furthermore, the volume rocker and power button reside on the right side of the phone, and, at the top is the SIM try and secondary mic whereas the USB Type-C port rests at the bottom. You can also see the protruding camera module of the phone, however, it exists so that the Moto Mods can be attached to the properly.

The Moto Z2 Force is expected to be powered by this year’s flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which would come with at least 4 GB RAM. More details of the Moto Z2 Force should follow soon in the coming days.