How to hide in-screen camera on Honor View20 [Guide]

Starting with the Honor View20, smartphones are now emerging with punch hole cameras, Honor View20 being the first one to feature it. The main highlight of the View20 is its punch-hole selfie camera on the front on the screen and it looks amazing. Although the screen appears to be better than those on notched-enabled phones, there are still people who want to hide it and want a cleaner look of the display. Here’s how you can hide the in-screen camera on Honor View20.

Honor View20 comes with a large 6.4-inch screen that covers almost the entire surface of the phone leaving a 4.5mm tiny pin-hole on the top-left side for the selfie camera. No wonder it gives you a full-screen multimedia experience, it still covers a small part of the display.

Hide in-screen camera on Honor View20

The EMUI provides an option to hide the in-screen camera, similar to the notched phones that usually offer a hide option. EMUI has a number of features that will help you to do a lot, hiding the camera hole is one of them. When you hide the in-screen camera hole, the display adds a black bar to the camera area to look like there’s no hole in the screen. To hide the camera hole, here’s what you need to do.

Hide the camera hole by going to the Settings -> Display -> Notch and select Hide notch.

Not only you can hide the in-screen camera, but there’s also more you can do with the View20, the EMUI 9 also lets you navigate the View20 with the gestures, run dual apps of the same kind, record screens and save them in the Gallery, take three-finger screenshots, and more. Here are the top 10 tips and tricks, and hidden features of the Honor View20.

For more guides and tutorials related to the smartphones and apps, visit How-To Guides.