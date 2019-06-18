Airtel starts offering 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

Airtel, which is among the leading telecommunications services provider in India, has today announced the launch of its 4G services in the pristine Lakshadweep Islands. With this launch, Airtel has become the first mobile operator to launch high-speed data services on the tropical archipelago.

The company says that the 4G services will enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads, and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on Airtel’s state-of-the-art 4G network.

Airtel 4G services will be available in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago. Earlier this year the operator launched 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Airtel’s 4G network covers the length and breadth of India from Andaman & Nicobar to Lakshadweep and Leh/Ladhakh to Kanyakumari.

Commenting on the launch Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary – Department of Telecom, Government of India said:

“I would like to congratulate Bharti Airtel on the launch of 4G services in Lakshadweep. This is yet another milestone towards building a digitally enabled India and empowering every Indian through access to digital services. The Government remains fully committed to supporting the telecom industry in their endeavor.”

Also Read: Airtel Infinity postpaid plan users get unlimited access to ZEE5 content

Bharti Airtel was the first private service provider to introduce the islands to mobile services in 2005. It also launched India’s first 4G network in 2012 in Kolkata. The 4G rollout is part of Project Leap – Airtel’s nationwide network transformation program.