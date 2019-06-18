Truecaller introduces free audio call feature named Truecaller Voice

In a bid to become a complete communications app, Truecaller has today announced the global launch of its voice call feature named Truecaller Voice. The in-app voice over internet protocol (VoIP) based feature will allow users to make free, high quality (HD), low latency and quick to connect audio calls through Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity.

As said, the company is aiming to provide a full-fledged communication experience to Truecaller’s over 140 million daily active users globally and this launch is the newest addition to that vision. The company says that it has already begun the rollout of this feature in a phased manner to all its Android users from 10 June 2019

This lines up with our previous reporting of Truecaller testing a VoIP-based calling feature for premium members in India. However, it seems that the feature is not limited to just premium users and will be available to all the users of the app.

The company said that its users are making more than 180 million outgoing phone calls per day using the platform’s in-built smart dialer, of which more than half are between Truecaller users. Thus, the Truecaller Voice shortcut has been strategically integrated at relevant touchpoints in the app such as call logs, SMS Inbox, contact profile and after call screen.

This enables users to seamlessly access the VOIP based call feature anywhere within the Truecaller app without switching to other applications. With this, Truecaller currently offers a range of key features including Caller ID, Intelligent dialer, Smart SMS inbox, Mobile Payments and Flash messaging.