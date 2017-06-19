How to hide Instagram posts from your profile [Android Guide]

If you are active on social media, you must have heard of Instagram. Yes, that photo sharing social network which became famous for its filters. However, not just photos, you can also upload videos on Instagram. Apart from that, you can also upload photos and videos that disappear automatically after 24 hours.

Well, those automatically disappearing photos and videos are possible because of a feature called Instagram Stories. Photos and videos uploaded in Stories disappear automatically, so if you have posted something crazy, it won’t be visible to your followers after 24 hours. Besides, you also get to choose who can see your story and who cannot.

However, this isn’t the case with the normal photos and videos you post on Instagram. For some reason, if you no longer want those posts to be visible to others, the only way to hide them from others is to delete them. Well, that isn’t necessary any more as Instagram rolled out a new feature a couple of days ago which lets you hide your posts. If you don’t know how to hide Instagram posts, read this article as we show you how to hide Instagram posts from others.

How to hide Instagram posts

Open your Instagram profile and then open a post that you want to hide. After you open the post, you will see a vertical three-dot menu button at the top-right corner. Tap on that button. After that, you will be shown multiple options. Out of those options, one will be the Archive option. Tap on that Archive option.

That’s it. As soon as you tap on the Archive option, your post will disappear from your profile which means it will no longer be visible to anyone.

Don’t worry though. Even if that post has disappeared from your profile, it will still be accessible to you. How? Read on.

How to un-hide Instagram posts

You already know how to hide Instagram posts, however, like we said, even if that post is no longer visible to others, it will still be accessible to you with all the likes and comments that have been made on it.

To access the hidden Instagram post, tap on the rewind icon located at the top-right corner of your profile screen. Once you do so, you will be taken to the Archive section where all your hidden (or should we say archived?) posts will be available.

Now to un-hide a post, just tap on it and then tap on the vertical three-dot menu button located at the top-right corner of that post. After that, you will see multiple options. Out of all those options, tap on the “Show on Profile” option to un-hide that post and bring it back on your profile so that it’s visible again to others.

Also, the post that you brought back to your profile will appear at its original position instead of appearing as the latest post.

Well, that’s it, that’s how you can hide Instagram posts, and of course, un-hide them. The reason for someone to hide Instagram posts can differ. One may no longer want a certain post to be visible to others, hence, instead of deleting it altogether, hiding it using the Archive feature is a better option, this way, you can bring it back on your profile if you change your mind.

