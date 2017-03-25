How to enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram [Android Guide]

Last month, Facebook owned WhatsApp introduced 2-step verification for all its users in order to provide them an additional layer of security. And yesterday, Instagram, which too is owned by Facebook, rolled out 2-factor authentication for its users across all the platforms.

Once you enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram, your account gets an additional layer of security against those who want to get unauthorized access to your account. With the 2-factor authentication enabled, whenever you (or someone else) tries to login to your Instagram account, you will be required to provide an addition security code which will be sent you by Instagram via SMS. Without that security code, no one can access your account, even if that person has your password. If you are worried about your account’s security, we show you how to enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram with this guide.

How to enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram and then tap on the Profile icon located at the bottom-left of the app screen. This will take you to your Instagram Profile where you will find the vertical three-dot menu button at the top-right corner of the app screen. Well, tap on that three-dot menu button.

Step 2: After you tap on the three-dot menu button, you will be taken to the Options menu. Now, tap on the 2-Factor Authentication option under the Accounts sub-menu.

Now, you will find a toggle button provided against the Require Security Code option. Just tap on that toggle button to enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram. Once you tap on it, you will be shown a message asking for confirmation to enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram. To confirm, just tap on Turn on and you will be sent a six-digit security code on your registered mobile phone number via SMS.

Just enter that six-digit security code in Instagram and the 2-factor authentication will be enabled for your Instagram account. Now whenever you want to log in to your Instagram account, you will be required to enter the password along with the six-digit code that will be sent to you while logging in.

To be on a safer side, Instagram will also provide you six backup codes. We suggest you note them down or take a screenshot of them and store them in a safer place. These will be useful to you in situations where you are not able to receive a security code for some reasons.

Well, that’s it. We hope that you did enable 2-factor authentication on Instagram. It’s something that should be done for all your accounts if possible, because after all, no security is ever enough.

