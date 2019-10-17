Honor 20 Youth Edition (Lite) variants and price leaked ahead of launch

Honor 20 Youth Edition smartphone has been confirmed by the company to get launched in China on 22nd October. The smartphone was certified by TENAA carrying model number LRA-AL00 and is said to be named Honor 20 Youth Edition or Honor 20 Lite. However, it is different from the Honor 20 Lite smartphone launched earlier this year in May.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch next week, different variants of the smartphone, as well as the pricing details, have leaked online. A listing of the smartphone hints that it will come in four choices — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These variants are mentioned with price tags of 1,799 Yuan (~$254), 1,999 Yuan (~$282), 2,299 Yuan (~$325) and 2,599 Yuan (~$367).

However, there’s a possibility that the pricing information may not be correct so take this with a pinch of salt. It also suggests that the smartphone will be available for purchase in three colors such as Blue Water Jade, Midnight Black, and Icelandic Fantasy.

The TENAA listing of the smartphone confirms that it will come with a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ screen resolution featuring a water-drop notch for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Further, the device will also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is expected to be the company’s own Kirin 810 SoC. The smartphone will come in 4/6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage along with a microSD card slot.

The device is expected to have a triple camera system on its back. The vertical module comprises of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, it is fitted with a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel.

The smartphone will be running the Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI custom interface. It will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will have support 20W fast charging technology.