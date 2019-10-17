TikTok enters eLearning market with the launch of the EduTok program in India

TikTok, the popular short video creation platform has today announced the launch of a new program called EduTok, making the company’s entry in the eLearning market in India. The company said that EduTok program is a multi-phased integrated initiative with an objective of ‘democratizing learning for the Indian digital community’.

Under the program, the Chinese company will launch an original educational show which will be aimed at fitness enthusiasts, and push an educational show and push learning videos in partnership with educational institutes.

Last month, the company had partnered with educational companies such as Vedantu, Vidya Guru, Hello English, and CETKing to create content. Today, it announced new tie-ups with more eLearning institutes such as Toppr, Made Easy, and GradeUp.

Apart from that, the company has also partnered with Josh Talks and The/Nudge Foundation which is a non-profit focused on education and poverty to educate 5,000 young creators. It seems that TikTok is going up against YouTube in its push to offer educational content. Last year, YouTube had launched its learning program to boost education-related videos.

TikTok also claimed that creators have made over 10 million videos tagged #EduTok, with over 48 billion views in total. It’s quite clear that TikTok, with more than 200 million users in India, is aiming to diversify from merely entertaining content. Thus, it is entering the burgeoning eLearning space, which is touted to grow to nearly $2 billion by the year 2021.