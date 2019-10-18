Honor Band 5i will get launched on 22nd October in China

Honor, which launched the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker in July this year, is now all set to launch a new variant of the same, which is dubbed as Honor Band 5i. The upcoming device is currently available for pre-order in China via TMALL.

A teaser for the upcoming fitness band shared by the company reveals that it will come in three color options — Pink, Black, and Olive Green. While the pricing is not yet known, we expect it to be lower than the Band 5 given that “i” suffix variants are usually watered down version of the standard model.

In terms of design, looking at the device shared through a couple of posters by the company, it looks similar to the original device. We expect most of the features similar to the standard model with some minor changes such as lack of NFC support.

The Honor Band 5 fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED color display with 282 PPI and 2.5D curved glass on top. It features a number of new dials to match the different needs of the user. But the highlight of this new smart band is the blood oxygen level sensor.

It can measure the blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in the user’s blood. The device also comes with features like 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep monitor with the ability to detect six different types of sleeping problems, and 10 different sports modes.

The product is waterproof up to 50 meters, allowing users to wear the wearable device while swimming in order to track calories. It also has features like remote camera capture, smart reminders, phone finder, etc. As for battery life, the company claims that the fitness tracker can last for around 14 days.

Source