Google to roll out Live Caption and Astrophotography features to Pixel 3 and 3a series smartphones

At Google I/O earlier this year, the company had announced a new feature named Live Caption for the Android 10 operating system. The feature finally started rolling out with the company’s newly launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

Now, Google has announced that this feature will make its way to the Pixel 3 series smartphones as well as the Pixel 3a series smartphones launched earlier this year.

Another features of the Pixel 4 series that will make its way to the previous-generation models is the ability to take long exposure night sky shots or astrophotography, which is a part of the new enhanced Night Sight mode.

Live Caption feature is an automatic captioning system, similar to the captioning system in YouTube, except that all the processing happens in real time and completely on-device, so it works even if you don’t have cellular data or Wi-Fi. The company also affirmed that the captions always stay private and never leave your phone.

While the feature will be rolled out to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL later this year, Google said that it s working with other manufactures to bring this feature to more phones soon.

Night Sight was an incredible feature that can take photos in extremely low light conditions. The feature was first introduced with the Pixel 3 and has been implemented by other manufacturers under different names. Now the feature has been improved and has ability to take shots of the night sky, the stars, and even the Milky Way with up to four minutes of 15 long exposure shots, each taking 16 seconds.