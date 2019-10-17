As promised, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has today launched a new gaming smartphone in the Indian market — Nubia Red Magic 3S. The phone is a successor to the Red Magic 3 which was launched in June earlier this year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.65-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch refresh rate. The screen brightness goes up to 430 nits and with support for DC dimming, you should be comfortable gaming even at night.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor along with 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. The phone also retains active cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology along with an internal turbo fan with upgraded air inlet, making active cooling more efficient to dramatically improving thermal performance.

As for the cameras, the phone still comes with a single Sony IMX586 48MP sensor at the back with f/1.7 aperture lens. As for the front camera, there’s a 16MP sensor for selfies. It has dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies that creates a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones.

The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm AUX port. As for the OS, the phone runs on the new RedMagic OS 2.1. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 27W quick charging.

There’s Game Space 2.1 that lets you organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds, monitor temperature and usage stats in real time, and block notifications for uninterrupted gaming, activated with an additional hardware switch.

Users can also record in-game videos and share right in. It has Touch-sensitive shoulder triggers provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory. It allows users to configure and custom-map these buttons to suit their game of choice, and can also customize RGB lighting.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes in Mecha Silver and Cyber Shade colors and is priced at ₹35,999 for the 8 GB RAM model while the 12 GB RAM model costs ₹47,999. It will go on sale in India through Flipkart starting from October 21st.

Nubia Red Magic 3S Specifications

Display: 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

675MHz Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash

48 MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED flash Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo front-facing speakers, DTS:X

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo front-facing speakers, DTS:X Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 27W Quick Charge 4.0 and USB-PD fast charging

Pricing and Availability