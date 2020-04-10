Honor 30 and 30 Pro to come powered by Kirin 985 and Kirin 990 chipsets

Huawei sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch its Honor 30 series of smartphones on 15th April. Now, just a few days before the official launch, the company has shared a new teaser poster confirming the chipsets used in the upcoming devices.

The poster shared by the company reveals that the Honor 30 will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 5G SoC while the Pro variant will come powered by the flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset. The company has already launched Honor 30S which is powered by Kirin 820 5G SoC.

This also confirms that the Honor 30 will be the first smartphone to pack Kirin 985 chipset. On the other hand, the Kirin 990 5G SoC is already powering few premium smartphones from Huawei, including the newly launched P40 series, Mate Xs foldable smartphone and the Mate 30 Pro 5G.

Both the smartphones are expected to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The phones will have quad-camera setup on the back with different configuration but on the front side, both will feature a 32 MP snapper.

The smartphones will be running the latest Android 10 OS with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). They are likely to come powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology.