As expected, Honor has officially launched its new budget smartphones — Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro in China. This budget smartphone series goes official in China just days before the company is set to launch its flagship Honor 30 lineup.

The Honor Play 4T features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ LCD screen while the 4T Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with water-drop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor. While the 4T is powered by Kirin 710 SoC, the Pro variant is powered by the Kirin 810 chipset.

As for the memory configuration, the Honor 4T comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, whereas the 4T Pro offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM RAM variants with 128 GB internal storage. Both the smartphones run Android operating system out-of-the-box.

Coming to the camera department, the Honor 4T Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back which includes a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T has dual rear cameras consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For taking selfies and video calling, it comes with an 8 MP front snapper.

Both the devices are powered by a 4000 mAh battery but the standard model supports 10W charging while the Pro model comes with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The HONOR Play 4T is priced at 1,199 yuan (~$170) while the Pro variant starts at 1,499 yuan (~$212) for the 6 GB RAM model while 8 GB RAM model costs 1,699 yuan (~$241). The Pro model is now up for pre-order in China while the standard variant will be available for order from 14th April.

Honor Play 4T Specifications

Display: 6.39-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

6.39-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display CPU: Huawei Kirin 710A 12nm processor

Huawei Kirin 710A 12nm processor GPU: Mali-G51 GPU

Mali-G51 GPU RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB storage; expandable up to 512 GB

128 GB storage; expandable up to 512 GB Software: Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1

Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera + 2 MP depth camera

48 MP primary camera + 2 MP depth camera Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, micro USB Colors: Midnight Black and Emerald Blue

Midnight Black and Emerald Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W charging

Honor Play 4T Pro Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

6.3-inch Full HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution CPU: Huawei Kirin 810 7nm processor

Huawei Kirin 810 7nm processor GPU: Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

Mali-G52 MP6 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Storage: 128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB

128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB Software: Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1

Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port Colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Blue and Iceland Blue

Midnight Black, Emerald Blue and Iceland Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W fast charging

Pricing and Availability