How To Setup Pressure Sensitive Buttons In Games Like PUBG, Call of Duty [iQOO 3 Guide]

The iQOO 3 has been on the top of the flagship players, it features the fastest Qualcomm chip, the snapdragon 865 paired with a whopping 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB storage. On the gaming front, the iQOO 3 is the most powerful gaming smartphone in this segment, if you are a heavy gamer, the iQOO won’t disappoint you in any way. There’s no denying that the Andreno 650 GPU appears to be the best for high-end gaming.

The iQOO 3 is a gaming-centric smartphone focused on its gaming features, while there are a number of features that turn your experience to the next level, this slick feature on the phone is worth a shot, the phone has got two additional controls on the top called the Monster Touch buttons.

The Monster Touch Buttons are nothing but pressure-sensitive buttons that can be used as additional controls in the gaming. The Moster Touch Buttons add to the overall gaming experience, the Game Space UI and Ultra Gaming Mode help to offer a better gaming experience by optimizing the games.

On pressing the two Monster Touch Buttons simultaneously triggers the Game Space UI, a carousel-like interface made for games installed on the phone. Additionally, the Monster Touch Buttons coupled with the Ultra Game Mode features gives you one of the best gaming experiences, you can use the 4D game vibration feature that gives you vibration feedback for realistic gaming.

How To Setup Pressure Sensitive Monster Touch Buttons In Games

To use the pressure-sensitive Monster Touch Buttons, you will first need to add the game in the Ultra Game Mode vault, on adding the game, you will be able to use the features of the Ultra Game Mode, one of which is the use of the Monster Touch Buttons in the game.

To add the game, enable the Ultra Game Mode from the notification panel shortcut or from the Settings menu. Tap the ‘+‘ symbol at the bottom to add the desired games that can use the additional controls. Once you have added the game, start the game by pressing the game icon at the bottom.

When you start the game, there’s a Game Assistant sidebar that aids you to set up the Monster Touch Buttons. Swipe from the left edge of the screen to bring the Game Assistant sidebar and choose the Pressure Controls option.

You will see two controls that can be assigned, the A control is the left Monster Touch Button and the B control is the right Monster Touch Button. Drag the A and B buttons to the controls you want to assign to, for example, drag the A for zooming and B for shooting in PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. Similarly, you can assign the controls in other games that allow you to change the controls in the Settings. It works with racing games such as Asphalt 9: Legends.

You can make use of the other features in the Ultra Game Mode if you want to try out, such as the 4D Game Vibration, Block Notifications, Brightness Lock, Off-screen Autoplay, and more. The GameSpace UI is another feature that combines to offer the best gaming experience on iQOO 3. Press the two Monster Touch Buttons simultaneously to enter the GameSpace UI.

