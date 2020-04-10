YouTube offers some of its premium YouTube Originals series for free

YouTube, the world’s largest video hosting platform has tons of free videos available on its platform. The company recently ventured into making its own series’ under the YouTube Original brand.

Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Youtube is opening up dozens of its YouTube Original series free for everyone to watch, without the need of subscription.

The programs, which include the murder-mystery competition ‘Escape the Night’ (Seasons 1-4), dance drama ‘Step Up: High Water’ (Seasons 1-2), supernatural thriller ‘Impulse’ (Seasons 1-2), comedy series ‘Foursome’ (Seasons 1-2) and animated kids’ show ‘Sherwood’.

Prior to this, the shows were only available to the YouTube Premium members for a monthly cost of $11.99 per month in the United States and ₹129 per month in India.

The company has also said that some of the other content will also be available for streaming to free users in the coming weeks. It will include a slew of kids programs and family-oriented originals, including We Are Savvy, Hyperlinked, Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force and Kings of Atlantis.

Some new originals, including Justin Bieber docu-series ‘Seasons’ and James Charles’ ‘Instant Influencer’ are already available for free with ads. To check out the entire list of YouTube Original series available for free for a limited time, check out the official website here.

With this announcement, YouTube has now joined the list of streaming platforms who are also offering some of their premium content for free for a limited time. It includes the likes of HBO Now or HBO Go, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, etc. We’ve already published a list such services here.