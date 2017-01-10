Honor 6X to be sold exclusively via Amazon from January 24 in India
The Honor 6X which was unveiled last year in October will go on sale in India from January 24 and will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.
While the company had already unveiled the 6X in China last year, last week it announced the device for global markets as well, including India. Honor smartphones in India were sold exclusively through Flipkart, however, the 6X will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.
As of now, there’s no information whether Honor will stop selling its smartphones through Flipkart or whether this partnership with Amazon India is only restricted for the sale of 6X. “Huawei will sell Honor 6X exclusively on Amazon on January 24. As of now, Huawei has been selling smartphones exclusively with Flipkart.” said an industry source who is aware of the development.
Honor 6X specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Kirin 655 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: Android 6.0. Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3340 mAh
There’s no information about the pricing in India yet, however, it’s expected to be priced around ₹10,000-₹15,000.