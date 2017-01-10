Honor 6X to be sold exclusively via Amazon from January 24 in India

The Honor 6X which was unveiled last year in October will go on sale in India from January 24 and will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.

While the company had already unveiled the 6X in China last year, last week it announced the device for global markets as well, including India. Honor smartphones in India were sold exclusively through Flipkart, however, the 6X will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.

As of now, there’s no information whether Honor will stop selling its smartphones through Flipkart or whether this partnership with Amazon India is only restricted for the sale of 6X. “Huawei will sell Honor 6X exclusively on Amazon on January 24. As of now, Huawei has been selling smartphones exclusively with Flipkart.” said an industry source who is aware of the development.

Honor 6X specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Kirin 655 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Kirin 655 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: Android 6.0. Marshmallow

Android 6.0. Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP

12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3340 mAh

There’s no information about the pricing in India yet, however, it’s expected to be priced around ₹10,000-₹15,000.